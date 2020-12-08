Water service temporarily shut down in downtown East Liverpool following water break

Local News

Crews are replacing critical valves and the system will be shut down for 6 to 8 hours

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: nikkytok/iStock/GettyImagesPlus

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – A water break in downtown East Liverpool is interrupting service to customers.

According to city officials, beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, there will be a temporary shutdown of the water system in the downtown area.

Crews are replacing critical valves. The system will be shut down for 6 to 8 hours.

The following areas will be impacted:

  • W. 4th St. from Jackson St. to Market St.
  • E. 4th Sts from Market St. to Elm St.
  • E. 5th St. from Market St. to Penn Ave.
  • Market St. from W. 4th St. to W. 5th St.
  • W. 5th St. from Jefferson to Market St.
  • Ravine St.
  • Lower Thompson
  • Broadway south of E. 5th St.
  • Some portions of Walnut, College and Elm St., 2nd St. and 3rd St.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com