Water service temporarily shut down in downtown East Liverpool following water break

Crews are replacing critical valves and the system will be shut down for 6 to 8 hours

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – A water break in downtown East Liverpool is interrupting service to customers.

According to city officials, beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, there will be a temporary shutdown of the water system in the downtown area.

Crews are replacing critical valves. The system will be shut down for 6 to 8 hours.

The following areas will be impacted: