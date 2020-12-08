Water service temporarily shut down in downtown East Liverpool following water break

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – A water break in downtown East Liverpool is interrupting service to customers.
According to city officials, beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, there will be a temporary shutdown of the water system in the downtown area.
Crews are replacing critical valves. The system will be shut down for 6 to 8 hours.
The following areas will be impacted:
- W. 4th St. from Jackson St. to Market St.
- E. 4th Sts from Market St. to Elm St.
- E. 5th St. from Market St. to Penn Ave.
- Market St. from W. 4th St. to W. 5th St.
- W. 5th St. from Jefferson to Market St.
- Ravine St.
- Lower Thompson
- Broadway south of E. 5th St.
- Some portions of Walnut, College and Elm St., 2nd St. and 3rd St.