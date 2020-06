Some drivers will experience traffic delays on State Route 46

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The City of Canfield has a planned water outage Thursday to repair a water main break and install two mainline valves.

The planned outage will start at 7 a.m.

It will affect residents on Oak Tree and Pine Cone drives. Residents in the 300 block to the 500 block of N. Broad St. (State Route 46) will also be affected.

Drivers heading south on State Route 46 will experience some traffic delays as crews make the repairs.