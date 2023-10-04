GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A water main break near downtown Girard has left nearby residents without water services and has closed lanes of a major road Wednesday afternoon.

A water main break happened on South State Street and Second Street and has left residents in the downtown area without water, according to the Girard Police Department.

It’s not known when the break will be fully fixed or when services will be restored, but work will last through the afternoon.

While repairs are ongoing, traffic on South State Street is limited to two lanes, so travelers are asked to plan accordingly.