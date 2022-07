NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews are working on a water main break in New Middletown early Monday morning.

According to the New Middletown Police Department Facebook page, there is a water main break on Woodland Drive between Middletown Road and Maplewood Drive.

Police said that Aqua has been notified and they are working on the break.

Police advised that there could be traffic delays in the area.