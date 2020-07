Water service could be impacted there until it's fixed

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Drivers along Market Street in Boardman saw a spectacle Tuesday morning, a geyser at the Boardman Government Center.

A water line broke around 8 this morning and caused water to shoot up into the air.

Crews are still working to repair the line.

Water service could be impacted there until it’s fixed. As of now, there is no certainty of when it will be fixed.