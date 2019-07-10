Water main break impacts some residents in Mineral Ridge

Residents in Mineral Ridge say some of their homes had low water pressure or no water at all

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials say a water main break is impacting some residents in Trumbull County on Wednesday.

According to Weathersfield police, residents in Mineral Ridge say some of their homes had low water pressure or no water at all.

The Trumbull County water department say the water main break happened near the intersection of State Route 46 and County Line Road.

They say the break might be fixed within in a few hours, or it might take them into the evening hours or overnight to fix it.

Weathersfield police say they will provide updates on the situation.