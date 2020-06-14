Water main break impacting residents in Austintown

The Youngstown Water Department was made aware of the water main break

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some Austintown residents are experiencing low water pressure or no water at all Sunday morning.

Austintown trustee Jim Davis posted on his Facebook page that the Youngstown Water Department is working to locate a water main break in the township.

He said the break has nothing to do with the Kirk Road water tower painting, which will start Monday. That project is expected to be done by August 14 and residents might experience a change in water pressure during the work.

Check back for updates on this developing story.