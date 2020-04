City officials say they expect the portion of the road to be open within a few hours

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A water main break has temporarily shut down a portion of a road in Struthers Monday morning.

Drivers are advised to stay clear of 8th Street between Lincoln Street and Elm Street while crews work to fix the water main break.

City officials say they expect that portion of the road to be open within a few hours.

