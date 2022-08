HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A road is closed in Hubbard after a water main break early Monday morning.

West Liberty Street, near Stewart Avenue, is closed for the break. It started at about 2 a.m.

Intersection of W Liberty Street at Stewart Ave and Hager Street is closed. Traffic is being directed from Caroline Avenue to Myron Street to North Main Street and vice versa.

The water department is on the scene now.

This story is still developing. Check back here for updates.