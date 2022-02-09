Water lines, upgrades coming to local communities

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine and Salem are set to get some water system upgrades.

They will share $18.8 million in financing from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure.

East Palestine is set to receive $618,528 to replace approximately 20,000 feet of waterline, including valves, hydrants, water services and improvements to a booster pump station.

Salem is getting $1.1 million to improve the wastewater treatment plant, including rehabilitating the trickling filter and converting the sludge handling process to full conventional anaerobic digestion, a process by which bacteria is broken down into organic matter.

Other communities receiving the loans include:

Barberton

Akron

Geauga County

Conneaut

Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District

Elyria

Cleveland

ABC Water and Sewer District

The money is coming from the Water Supply Revolving Loan Account (WSRLA), which provides low-interest loans to municipalities for water and sewer projects.