AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A stretch of road in Austintown should be open to traffic after a water line break there Tuesday.

Workers were installing a new water line to provide service to a house under construction along South Turner Road Tuesday when the line broke, flooding nearby yards.

Once the line was repaired, crews had to fill in the area and pave it for traffic.

The portion between Fox Chase and Kirk Road had to be closed until the repairs were finished Wednesday afternoon.