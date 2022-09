CRAWFORD and ASHTABULA COUNTIES (WKBN) — Boaters beware! Water levels at Pymatuning State Park are lower-than-usual due to the summer’s lack of rain.

Officials say the reservoir is approaching winter pool levels — 2 feet below the normal summer reading.

It’s advised that boaters check that their crafts can be removed before the end of the mooring season on Oct. 31.

For those with a bigger boat, the Jamestown Marina and Westinghouse Bay launches can accommodate during low water levels.