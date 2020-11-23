Water company issues precautionary boil advisory for customers in New Castle area

Those in the affected areas should bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and cool before using

(WYTV) – On Sunday, Pennsylvania American Water issued a precautionary boil water advisory for customers in portions of New Castle, Union Twp., Shenango Twp., Hickory Twp., Neshannock Twp. and Mahoning Twp.

A map of the affected area can be found here.

Pennsylvania American Water experienced a loss in positive water pressure on Sunday at water storage tanks in Union Township and Neshannock Township following a 12-inch water main break. The broken main limited the company’s ability to replenish the water storage tanks and local system.

A loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through backflow by back-pressure or back-siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the water might contain disease-causing organisms.

Those in the affected areas should bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and cool before using; or use bottled water. You should use boil or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches.

If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may wish to consult with your health care provider. People with severely compromised immune systems, infants and some elderly may be at increased risk.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

Pennsylvania American Water is repairing the water main break that caused the loss of water pressure at local water storage tanks. Pennsylvania American Water will be collecting and analyzing additional water quality samples including bacteria samples when the repair is complete.

Bottled water will be available in the Lawrence Village Plaza parking lot located at 2650 Ellwood Road in New Castle and the Neshannock Municipal Building located at 3131 Mercer Road beginning at 11 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit the Pennsylvania American Water website or contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at 800-565-7292.