Water break reported in East Liverpool

More information is expected concerning boil advisories

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A water break in East Liverpool Wednesday has impacted service to water customers in the area of Park Way.

The break happened on Monaca Street.

Customers could experience low water pressure, dirty water or no water at all.

Maintenance crews are aware of the issue and are working to restore service, according to city officials.

In addition, some hydrants are open, which will impact customers on Michigan Avenue and Haywood Street.

Customers can call 330-386-4377, option 4, with questions or concerns Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.