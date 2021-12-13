Water break closes street, YPD building in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Both Boardman Street and the Youngstown Police Department building are closed due to a water leak.

Youngstown’s public works deputy director Charles Shasho announced Monday that Boardman Street between Market and Hazel Street has been closed for equipment mobilization.

Shasho said heavy equipment is being brought in so crews can work on the break. He said the street will be closed for three to four days. Detours will be marked.

The Youngstown Police Department confirmed Monday morning that the building is closed to the public. Captain Simon said a water pipe burst and water started leaking around 4 a.m. Monday.

“Started from the fourth floor of the police department and actually hit every floor down through the police garage. There were still some particles falling through the ceiling when I was there this morning,” said Youngstown Police Chief Carl Davis.

Simon said police and non-sworn personnel must still report. He also stated that the 9-1-1 center is fully operational and no police operations will be affected. The community police building at Mahoning and Eleanor avenues will be open.

According to a press release, the building will be closed until repairs can be made, which may take four to five days.

“City officials understand the inconvenience this may cause for downtown traffic and will ensure that Boardman Street will open up again fully as soon as cleanup and repair crews can complete their work,” Simon said.

Davis said it’s too soon to know how much the damages to the building will cost.