Water break affecting customers in Craig Beach area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRAIG BEACH, Ohio (WKBN) – A waterline break is affecting customers in the Jackson-Milton, Craig Beach area.

The Mahoning County Sanitary Engineering Department stated that the break has been fixed, but that they are still experiencing pressure issues

Those customers are asked to bring their water to a rolling boil for one minute before drinking or cooking with it.

They are also asked to conserve water and keep usage to a minimum.

Notices will be sent out when the water is tested and considered safe.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com