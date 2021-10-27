Water break affecting customers in Craig Beach area

CRAIG BEACH, Ohio (WKBN) – A waterline break is affecting customers in the Jackson-Milton, Craig Beach area.

The Mahoning County Sanitary Engineering Department stated that the break has been fixed, but that they are still experiencing pressure issues

Those customers are asked to bring their water to a rolling boil for one minute before drinking or cooking with it.

They are also asked to conserve water and keep usage to a minimum.

Notices will be sent out when the water is tested and considered safe.