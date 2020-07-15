Water bill collections to resume in many Valley municipalities

A statewide moratorium on shutoffs has been lifted

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Several Valley communities are letting water customers know that collection procedures are going to resume for unpaid bills.

Due to the pandemic, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency issued a moratorium on water utility shut-offs in March but that ended July 10.

Youngstown City announced it will resume water collections on July 20.

Lisbon will shut off service for delinquent customers beginning Aug. 10 if arrangements are not made by Aug. 1.

The disconnection of water service is also resuming in Warren. Customers with delinquent balances are receiving a door hanger with a reminder of their past due water balance. Past due customers could have their water shut off.