WATCH: Youngstown’s most popular bands collab on new Christmas song

Radio Lark's "It's Christmastime!" features The Vindys, The Labra Brothers, Demos Papadimas, Larry Elefante, Leo D'Angelo and Asif Kahn

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Musicians from some of the Youngstown area’s most popular bands have released a video for an original Christmas song.

“It’s Christmastime!” was written by Chris Rutushin of the band Radio Lark. Rutushin also provided the lead vocals.

Other bands and musicians involved in the song are The Vindys, The Labra Brothers, Demos Papadimas, Larry Elefante, Leo D’Angelo and Asif Kahn.

“We’re all kind of like a family,” Rutushin said about the collaboration on the song. “We work with each other all the time. We’re like one big Youngstown family.”

The video includes someone arriving with Wedgewood Pizza, others drinking beer from Birdfish Brewing and a woman making pizzelle, along with a man eating them — they are Rutushin’s mother and father.