Watch: World Heart Day — Protect your heart health

(WYTV) – The pandemic brought a lot of things to light over the last year and a half. COVID-19 showed us that people with heart disease are at a higher risk of complications if they contract the virus.

Some people are still anxious about leaving home, even to see the doctor, but delaying care can lead to long-term health consequences, especially when it comes to your heart.

Wednesday is World Heart Day and protecting your heart is more important than ever.

World Heart Day is a day to focus on awareness, prevention and management of cardiovascular diseases. It’s the number one killer of Americans.

Anchor/reporter Lindsey Watson talked with Jen Rager with Mercy Health, who spoke on why heart health is so important.

Rager says cardiovascular diseases kill more people than all forms of cancer combined.

She also had two things you can do to protect yourself.

“Schedule your doctor visits. Whether you have a heart condition already, make sure you’re following up with that heart doctor and getting your checkups like you should be. Or just seeing your regular doctor,” Rager said. “Getting the COVID-19 vaccine because it has been proven in the trials that people with cardiovascular problems are at a higher risk for bad outcomes with COVID-19.”

