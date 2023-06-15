(WKBN) – A storm system will sweep through the lower Great Lakes Thursday with showers and storms developing ahead of it.

This storm will fire showers and storms across north central Ohio into the late afternoon and push them to the east this evening and tonight.

You can track the showers and storms on Youngstown Weather Radar.

The risk for a strong or severe storm will stay in the forecast into tonight as the storm pivots through eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

The highest risk for a strong or severe storm will be through the evening and into tonight.

The highest risk from any storm that can hold it’s strength will be gusty wind, small hail and breif heavy rain.

See the current Weather Alerts and Warnings here.

The risk for a stronger storm will hinge on the storms being able to hold their strength as the sun sets this evening and the air temperature starts to cool.

Look for unsettled weather through the night with a risk for showers or thunderstorms.

Isolated showers will stick in the forecast for Friday. See the weather forecast here.

Better weather moving in just in time for Father’s Day weekend.