WATCH: Warren first responders free deer stuck in fence

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Emergency responders in Warren worked together Wednesday to rescue a deer in the city.

Firefighters and police officers both responded to the Highland Homes on a report of a deer stuck in a fence.

When they got there, they found the deer in distress.

Firefighter Daniel Lallitto used rescue tools to help separate the bars, freeing the animal.

“That’s part of the job,” he said. “That’s the rewarding part of the job…To be able to help out, even if it’s an animal — any living thing.”

The deer ran off after it was freed from the fence. Lallitto expects it’ll be alright.