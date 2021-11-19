Watch: Video shows semi chase ending in crash in Canfield Twp.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Florida man accused of leading state troopers from both Pennsylvania and Ohio on a wild chase this week will stay in jail.

Ricardo Kostyk appeared in court Friday morning in Canfield.

He’s charged with failing to pull over during an 11-mile chase along the Ohio Turnpike. The chase ended Monday afternoon with a crash in Canfield Township when the tractor-trailer Kostyk was driving went off the highway and rolled over.

You can watch dash camera video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol from that chase above.

A warrant has been issued for Kostyk in Lawrence County where troopers say they had been chasing him before he drove into Ohio.

He remains jailed on a $100,000 bond.

Kostyk also has a past history of domestic violence and disorderly conduct charges in Florida, according to court records.

