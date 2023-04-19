YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol released video of a wild chase that started with a vehicle driving the wrong way on Interstate 80 in Liberty Township.

A trooper’s dash camera video caught the image of headlights coming the wrong way from a car traveling on I-80 early Tuesday morning.

Although driver Rachel Benton, 47, of Poland, turned her SUV around, she didn’t stop.

As the chase headed south on Route 11, troopers deployed “stop sticks” to deflate the tires of Benton’s car.

She eventually stopped at the ramp to US-224 in Canfield, where she was taken into custody. Troopers noted that she did not appear to be impaired.

Benton appeared in court Tuesday and is now free on bond. She is scheduled to appear in court again early next month.

She faces a fleeing and eluding charge.