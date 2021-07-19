Watch: United Way strives to combat ‘summer slide’ with local programs

(WYTV) – Virtual and blended learning last year caused many kids to fall behind in their schooling. It’s a problem that also happens in the summer — teachers call it the “summer slide.”

The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley works with several local school districts to keep kids learning all summer long.

Anchor/reporter Lindsey Watson sat down with Kathy Mock, the community impact manager for the United Way, to talk about how the agency’s programs have grown and expanded.

Mock said that the United Way is always very focused on education, especially post-COVID.

Watson and Mock discussed the United Way’s programs to help children going through this “summer slide.”

They also talked about how Valley schools are utilizing these programs and the success they’ve had.

