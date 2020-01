Thankfully, firefighters were able to put it out quickly

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A truck caught on fire on Route 11 South in Canfield early Tuesday morning.

It happened just north of the Shields Road overpass around 4 a.m.

The driver of the truck noticed the fire and pulled over. Apparently, the brakes caught on fire.

The truck was carrying drums of acid but firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly.