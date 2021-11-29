Watch: Tracking snowfall Monday in the Valley

(WKBN)-Snow was light overnight. but road temperatures are well below freezing and have become icy.



Don’t let the light snow fool you, we don’t need a lot of snow to make for treacherous driving conditions.

Salt trucks have been out overnight. But some roads are still untreated. Be alert for slick side streets and bridges and overpasses. Leave yourself plenty of distance for stopping ahead of other cars.



Add extra time for travel to get there without rushing. Buckle up and have a charged phone with you.

First News is continuing to provide live weather updates throughout the Valley.