WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — After plants were ripped from a Warren cemetery for the second time in recent months, officials say they won’t put up with the destructive behavior any longer.

Enough is enough for Oakwood Cemetery President Holly Taylor Meyer.

“We won’t tolerate this. The community will not tolerate this,” she said.

This after cemetery surveillance cameras captured a man ripping donated hosta plants from the landscaping near the front gate — and stealing a plant from the office stoop — during the early morning hours of Aug. 3.

“It’s disgraceful, and we will not tolerate it any longer,” Taylor Meyer said. “We’re calling the police as soon as something happens.”

The hostas have since been replanted, but Taylor Meyer said it’s not the first time in recent months those same plants have been ripped from ground.

“Because of the inability to catch them on camera for that first incident, we had to bring in a tree company and have $5,000 worth of tree removal so that we could have better visibility at the front of the cemetery,” she said.

Credit: Oakwood Cemetery

Taylor Meyer encourages anyone who may recognize the man in the video to give Warren police a call.

“We would appreciate any help from the community in solving this,” she said.