Watch: Surveillance video captures bear’s stroll through Berlin Center neighborhood

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – A surveillance camera captured video of a bear in Berlin Center.

Shawn Chlebus sent us this video of a bear that was captured Tuesday evening on his surveillance system. The bear was spotted along Berlin Station Road.

Experts with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) have said if bears are spotted in your neighborhood, don’t leave trash cans or pet food outdoors where the bears can find them and take down your bird feeders.

If you come across a bear, don’t do anything to make it feel cornered. Give it a clear path to get away.

More bear tips can be found on the ODNR website.