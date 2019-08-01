Surveillance video captures men trying to steal van’s catalytic converter in Warren

The men were trying to steal a catalytic converter from a Trumbull Mobile Meals van

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren police are asking for help identifying suspects accused of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a Trumbull Mobile Meals van.

Police say it happened in the early morning hours of July 24.

Surveillance video from outside the building on E. Market Street shows a man sliding underneath one of the vehicles.

According to a police report, the suspects were unsuccessful but did a lot of damage to the van.

Now, investigators are trying to figure out who the two men in the surveillance video are.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Warren police at 330-841-2749 or send them a message on their Facebook page.