Watch: Southington Schools surveillance video shows Sunday’s tornado

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WYTV) – Surveillance video from Southington Local Schools captured video of a tornado as it moved through Trumbull County last Sunday.

The video is from a camera at the high school. Watch above to see the storm move through the area.

School Treasurer Janet Ward has watched the videos and is impressed by the power of nature.

“It was almost a hundred miles an hour and it was here in less than a minute,” she said.

The storm that moved through the Valley produced two EF1 tornadoes.

The National Weather Service said Southington’s tornado started in Portage County. It cut a path over 13 miles long and 250 yards wide, finally lifting near the Trumbull Country Club.

The second tornado touched down east of Vienna and north of State Route 82, traveling nearly six miles.

The tornadoes left snapped branches and uprooted trees across the area.

According to Southington Schools, the damage from the tornado was only minor there.

“We are very fortunate,” Ward said. “Our neighbors had a lot more damage than we did. We have some minor damage.”

Some of the debris hit the school building and crushed the gutters. A cooler unit on top of the building got twisted around. Some fascia in the courtyard was lifted up.

The most damage was to a footbridge, which was created by former student Kevin Hill for his Eagle Scout project.

“The workers from Woodford Excavating flipped it over for us and it seems like it’s going to be OK,” Ward said. “Overall, it’s in good shape for what it went through.”

School is out for summer. No one was hurt, but the tornado left a distinct impression that the school will react immediately if another storm like this ever gets close.

“It reminds you that when they’re telling you it’s a warning, you need to get to safety,” Ward said.

The National Weather Service tornado warning was issued at 4:19 p.m. Sunday. The time stamp on the security video is from 4:19 to 4:25.