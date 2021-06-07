Watch: Sister Mary McCormick praises accomplishments of late Sister Jerome Corcoran

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Sister Jerome Corcoran passed away on Sunday after turning 105 years old in April. She lived by the motto of the Ursuline Sisters every day, “Educating children and helping the poor.”

On Monday, WYTV News anchor/reporter Lindsey Watson sat down with a woman who knew Sister Jerome very well, Sister Mary McCormick.

Sister Mary is General Superior of the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown.

The two talked about Sister Jerome’s life and unmatched legacy, and how she’ll be remembered throughout the Mahoning Valley.

“She knew how important education was for everyone in order to make a successful life for themselves and for their families. As it became clear that children who grew up in poor families had less access to good education, she made it her mission to focus on that group in particular and was constant at it for many, many decades,” Sister Mary said.

They also discussed “Sister Jerome’s Poor Program” and the Mill Creek Children’s Center, which she opened in 1976.

Watch the video above for the full interview.