WATCH: Second Harvest grateful for Ohio National Guard’s help with food giveaways

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Cars lined up on Thursday for another traveling food pantry at the Canfield Fairgrounds. The need is still great across our area.

The Second Harvest Food Bank helped put it together, but they say none of it would be possible without help from the members of the Ohio National Guard.

We talked with Renee Fuller, director of development for the Second Harvest Food Bank, about the real heroes behind the operation.

“It definitely has been all hands on deck. The need is still out there even though people are starting to go back to work. So many people are still trying to recover.”

“There’s no way we could pull off what we do with these traveling food pantries without our National Guard.”

“They came in towards the end of March, over a year ago, and they’ve been with us. It’s been a couple of different troops that have come in in mixes of Air Force and National Guard. So without them, I really don’t know how we would do what we are doing.”

“They have been such a big help to us. They’re taking the place of our volunteers and as you see here today, they’re a well-oiled machine. They know how to get this food in and out. We just let them take care of it and it’s a done deal.”

“It makes you so proud. They are young people and they are fearless. They work whenever we need them to work. They do so many different things for us at the warehouse, you know, getting the food ready to even come here, helping us clean, you name it. They are there to do whatever we need and they have been such a big help to us and you just have a sense of pride.”

“We already have a sense of pride being the food bank and doing what we do and what we stand for. To have these young men and women here with us, it just puts it over the top.”