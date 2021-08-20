Watch: Previewing The Rich Center for Autism’s special 25th anniversary gala

(WYTV) – For 25 years, the Rich Center for Autism has been working to spread awareness through education and treatment of autism for thousands of people across the Valley.

This weekend, they’re celebrating their students, families and how far they’ve come with a gala at the Eastwood Event Center.

33 WYTV anchor/reporter Lindsey Watson will emcee Saturday night’s event.

Ahead of the gala, Watson sat down with Greg Boerio, executive director of The Rich Center, to talk about this upcoming weekend and how people can still get involved.

Although ticket sales are over, those wishing to support can still visit the event’s website at bidpal.net/richcenter25th to take part in the auctions and raffles. People can also participate on The Rich Center for Autism’s Facebook page during the event.

They also discussed The Rich Center’s current work in education and how they will expand upon their best practices for the future.

Click on the video above to watch Watson and Boerio’s full interview.