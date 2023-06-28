WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are working to identify two people accused of breaking into a storage facility at Quinby Park.

Police released surveillance video from inside the building. In it, you can see both people were wearing facial coverings as they walked across the room.

The person who oversees the building discovered the break-in Tuesday when they found glass from a shattered rear door on the floor.

According to a police report, several items in the building were vandalized, a cupboard was broken into, and food in a fridge spoiled because it was left open.

Pop, a rolling tote and other items were also missing from the building.

If you have information on the suspects or know who they are, you’re asked to give Warren police a call.