Watch: Ohio’s second Vax-a-Million drawing happens tonight

(WKBN) – The second of five winners will be announced Wednesday in another Vax-a-Million drawing.

You can watch the announcement live right here at 7:29 p.m.

Ohio is giving away $1 million to five adults and full-ride college scholarships to five children who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in order to boost vaccination rates in the state.

The drawings are conducted using a Random Number Generator and observed by a representative of the Ohio Auditor of State.

This week’s drawing included 3,225,789 adult entries and 132,903 entries for Ohioans age 12 to 17.

Registration for the lottery started a couple of weeks ago and the deadline to sign up for this week’s drawing was Sunday.

The Ohio Department of Health claims the Vax-a-Million is already responsible for a bump in vaccination rates. Vaccinations in ages 16 and older were up 28% the weekend following the vaccine lottery announcement.

Ohio’s Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program, meaning you are not automatically entered. Applicants can enter online. Those without internet access can also enter by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

All Ohio residents who have had at least one Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot can register. Once you’ve registered, you are entered in all remaining drawings.

