WATCH: Ohio freshman with muscular dystrophy scores touchdown

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — The regular season has come and gone for several high school football teams across Central Ohio, but at Hilliard Davidson, one freshman lived out the opportunity of a lifetime Saturday morning before his team’s season came to an official end.

Jackson Maynard is a freshman on the Davidson football team and his coaches say he never misses a practice.

But Jackson was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at five years old and will never get the opportunity to play full contact football.

So, for the final game of the season, coaches and teammates let him take the handoff on the opening play, which he took all the way down field for the game’s first touchdown.

With two days of football ahead of us, I promise this will be the best TD you’ll see all weekend.



Diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, Hilliard Davidson freshman Jack Maynard took it to the house on the first play of today’s game against UA! What a moment! @DavidsonHS @hdvfootball pic.twitter.com/NZPWZii84a — Matthew Herchik (@MatthewHerchik) October 23, 2021

“He’s always been involved in the football program and they’ve always been very supportive of him,” Jackson’s mother Kelly Maynard said. “They just want him to have a moment to shine and feel part of the team and I love it. It’s an inclusive community. They’ve always been wonderful with him. These are some of the best kids you’ll ever meet.”