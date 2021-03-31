Watch: Local gun expert talks about gun safety for owners and everyone else

Local News

33 WYTV anchor Lindsey Watson talks with Mike Miller, the owner of Miller Rod and Gun

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – According to the Centers for Disease Control, 87 children, teens and young adults are killed or injured by guns in the U.S. every day.

Earlier this month in Youngstown, a 3-year-old was hurt after somehow getting ahold of a gun that was left on a nightstand. Then in Columbiana this week, police are investigating the possibility of another accidental shooting involving a child that turned out deadly.

Mike Miller, the owner of Miller Rod and Gun, Inc. in Youngstown, stresses gun safety.

Watch the video to hear what every gun owner and family should know about keeping their families and the community safe.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com