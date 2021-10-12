Watch: Cardiologist discusses new suggestions around taking aspirin for heart health

(WYTV) – A group called the ‘U.S. Preventative Services Task Force’ Tuesday issued a draft of new suggestions for taking aspirin for heart health.

The general take-away is there are more risks associated with taking aspirin than there are benefits.

So what does this mean for the average person?

Anchor/reporter Lindsey Watson talked with Dr. Justin Dunn from Summa Health. He’s a cardiologist and board member of the American Heart Association of Northeast Ohio.

“There’s been a lot of controversy recently about patients taking aspirin as primary prevention, meaning patients who have never had a heat attack or stroke or never had stints in their heart or never had bypass surgery,” Dunn said. “The data with recent trials and recent analyses suggests maybe aspirin every day for patients who have never had issue with their heart is not such a good idea, you know, maybe it could cause more harm than good.”

They discussed more about the new suggestions. They also went more in-depth with risks and benefits.

Watch the video above for Watson and Dr. Dunn’s full interview.