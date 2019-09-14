Watch: Local “Bee Man” removes 5-foot long hornets nest from Austintown carport

Watson said these bald-faced hornets are aggressive and can be dangerous.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local professional removed a five-foot long hornets nest from the top of a carport in Austintown on Saturday.

The nest was removed by Travis Watson, who sent 33 News the video. Watson runs a business called The Bee Man and said these types of removals are common this time of year.

Watson said these bald-faced hornets are aggressive and can be dangerous. They build large gray, paper-like nests like the one in the video above.

He advises anyone with a nest like this to call a professional for removal.

For more information on The Bee Man, visit their website.