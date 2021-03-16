Youngstown police looking for suspect, accomplice in fatal shooting near bar

A felonious assault and murder warrant has been issued for Erik Jenkins, 25.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police identified one man as a suspect in a recent homicide investigation and are looking for the identity of his accomplice.

A felonious assault and murder warrant has been issued for Erik Jenkins, 25. Jenkins is wanted for the murder of Thomas C. Williams and the wounding of Montell Scott.

Police held a press conference on Tuesday to provide updates on their investigation.

On at 11:54 p.m. Thursday, March 4, police received reports of multiple rounds of gunfire in the area of 3223 South Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Williams dead in the parking lot.

Scott, a security guard, was also shot multiple times while standing behind the Kings Court Bar, located at 3223 South Avenue. Scott is recovering from his injuries.

The security guard did fire his weapon, but we don’t know yet if his gun killed the victim.

Police provided photos of the suspect and an accomplice, who they suspect of being involved in the crime.

Unknown man wanted in connection with the murder of Thomas C. Williams and Felonious Assault of Montell Scott.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Jenkins or the identity of the unknown man should contact the Youngstown Police Department.

All information can be given anonymously at (330) 746-CLUE or (330) 742-8YPD. Individuals providing information that leads to the arrest and convictions of these suspects will be eligible for a cash reward.