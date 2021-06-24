Youngstown police chief discourages ‘street justice’ after recent shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police Chief Carl Davis called a press conference Thursday to discourage “street justice” after a local murder suspect was shot and killed at a south side bar.

The man killed outside of Savo Bar and Grille, Abdul Muhammad, 30, had two warrants for his arrest on murder charges. While police say there’s no evidence that the shooter targeted him because of those warrants, it is coincidental.

Police filed a warrant for aggravated murder against Muhammad for a Nov. 19 shooting at a 3200 South Ave. bar that killed Marquis Bebbs, 35.

Police say they want the killings to stop and add that officers have been working diligently to bring the shooters to justice.

Mayor Tito Brown said the gun violence issue isn’t just a problem in Youngstown. He, along with other mayors across the state, have asked President Joe Biden to take federal action to address the issue.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.