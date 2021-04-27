Youngstown police launching effort to address gun violence

Chief Carl Davis and Mayor Tito Brown are initiating what they're calling "Operation Steel Penguin"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are launching another effort to address gun violence in the city.

Chief Carl Davis and Mayor Tito Brown are initiating what they’re calling “Operation Steel Penguin.”

Police will be joined by state and federal agencies to reduce the numbers of gun-related crimes.

They made the announcement during a press conference today.

Chief Davis said the focus will include areas in the city where gunfire is most prevalent. He said they’ll be targeting those who should not have guns.

Brown also reminded people to obey traffic laws as well.

