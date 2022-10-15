NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Westminster is looking to get back on track after back-to-back losses while Thiel won its first game in its last 42 outings two weeks ago.

Something has to give as the College Football Game of the Week takes place in New Wilmington this Saturday at 1 p.m. when the Tomcats meet up with the Titans.

College Football Game of the Week

Saturday, October 15, 2022 (LIVE on MyYTV at 1 p.m.)

Thiel (1-4) at Westminster (2-3)

Last 5 Meetings

Oct. 2, 2021 – Westminster, 49-14

Oct. 19, 2019 – Westminster, 55-7

Oct. 13, 2018 – Westminster, 49-7

Oct. 10, 2015 – Westminster, 49-6

Oct. 11, 2014 – Westminster, 40-28

Last Meeting

-Cole Konieczka threw for four touchdowns (to four different receivers) as Westminster rolled past Thiel, 49-14. Konieczka completed a total of 10 passes for 165 yards. Ty Eilam made five receptions for 33 yards.

2022 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Westminster, 21.2; Thiel, 12.2

Scoring Defense: Westminster, 13.2; Thiel, 29.2

Game Notes

-Westminster has won its last five meetings against Thiel by a combined score of 242-62.

-The Titans have lost two straight after beginning the year with a 2-1 mark. In their last outing against Washington & Jefferson, the Titans led 7-0 entering the fourth quarter before falling 17-14. Westminster was only able to manage 238 total yards of offense.

-Ryan Gomes (Tampa, FL) has led Westminster’s rushing attack with 419 yards this year and two touchdowns while averaging 4.2 yards per tote. QB Cole Konieczka (Moon) has thrown for 757 yards while completing 50.3% of his tosses and six scores (7 INTs).

-The Tomcats’ last win against Westminster came in 2013 when Thiel won a thrilling quadruple overtime contest, 45-37.

-Sam Bauman is in his first year as the Tomcats’ head football coach. Bauman was hired after having a successful stint as an assistant at the College of Wooster.

–Thiel snapped its 41-game losing streak two weeks ago by defeating Bethany, 27-26. Deon Logan ran for 88 yards (TD) and Owen Trumbull threw for 113 yards (TD). Late in the fourth quarter, the Tomcats scored on an 11-yard run from Jorden Collier to take the lead.

-For the season, Owen Trumbull (Eisenhower HS) has completed 54.1% of his passes (72-133) for 645 yards and two touchdowns. Andre Rogers (19-254), Donny Pattison (15-101) and Deon Logan (14-104) all have hauled in at least 14 passes for over 100 yards this year through the air.

Area standouts

–Thiel

Jeff Badger (Mercer/RB), Triston Barr (Mercer/DL), Luke Campbell (Ursuline/LB), Matt Castles (Salem/OL), Zane Cylar (East/QB), Anthony DeLuca (Ursuline/OL), Luke Faber (Reynolds/DL), Braelin Hawkins (Sharon/LB), Dreyvon Livingston (Reynolds/DB), Mitchell Mason (Reynolds/DL), Bill McCready III (Harding/DL), Randall Miller (Mineral Ridge/DB), Beny Ortiz (Campbell Memorial/OL), Zack Persghetti (Reynolds/OL), Seth Phillips (Western Reserve/DL), Jordan Volpe (Sharon/DL)

–Westminster

Brice Butler (Farrell/DB), Brady Callahan (Grove City/WR), Carter Chinn (Grove City/LB), Gage Dlugonski (Grove City/OL), Ty Eilam (Sharon/WR), Alleni Fryer (Niles/WR), Matthew Howard (Grove City/OL), Anthony Jackson (Farrell/RB), Zach Martin (Grove City/DB), Xavier McDonald (Wilmington/OL), Deondre McKeever (Fitch/DB), Jarred Miller (Mineral Ridge/RB), Ben Pugh (Canfield/K-P), Tyree Reeder (Ursuline/DE), Jalen Royal-Eiland (Mineral Ridge/WR), Marcel Smith-Austin (Sharon/WR), Nathan Wadsworth (Grove City/OL), Corte Williams (Sharon/DB), Lane Voytik (Sharon/QB)

2022 Presidents’ Athletic Conference Standings

Carnegie Mellon – 4-0 (6-0)

Grove City – 3-1 (5-1)

Washington & Jefferson – 3-1 (5-1)

Case Western Reserve – 3-1 (4-2)

Waynesburg – 1-2 (2-3)

Westminster – 1-2 (2-3)

Geneva – 1-2 (1-4)

Saint Vincent – 1-2 (1-4)

Thiel – 1-2 (1-4)

Allegheny – 1-3 (2-4)

Bethany – 0-3 (1-4)

Upcoming Schedule

Thiel

Oct. 22 – Waynesburg (2-3)

Oct. 29 – Washington & Jefferson (5-1)

Nov. 5 – Geneva (1-4)

Westminster

Oct. 22 – at Grove City (5-1)

Oct. 29 – at Waynesburg (2-3)

Nov. 5 – Case Western Reserve (4-2)