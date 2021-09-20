Pa. governor pushes upcoming vaccine clinics, gives COVID update

YORK, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf spoke Monday about upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the commonwealth.

The governor delivered remarks from Rivas Deli and Grocery in York, pa. Wolf chose the spot as being an example of how communities are critical to the effort to get everyone vaccinated.

Wolf said that language barriers, mobility issues and unpredictable work schedules impact the effort to get everyone vaccinated. He said pockets in communities can help by organizing and hosting their own vaccine clinics with trusted providers.

The vaccine push follows a mask mandate in schools after Wolf had previously said he would let local districts decide their masking policies.

On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,198 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 new deaths.

Approximately 30,699 of total COVID cases have been among health care workers.

There are 5,309,189 individuals who have tested negative to date.