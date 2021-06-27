Watch: Chris Higbee concert and Austintown Fireworks Celebration

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News is teaming with the Austintown trustees and Hollywood Gaming to bring you a summer concert with fireworks.

You can watch the full show in the video player above.

Country singer Chris Higbee and his band were entertainment from 9-10 p.m. online and on MyYTV. Then, the fireworks will air both on MyYTV and FOX Youngstown.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a “Party in the Plaza” at the Austintown Center on Sunday night.

Despite the heat, there were a lot of people ready to enjoy live music, fair food stands and fireworks.

It was the first time they could host a fireworks celebration since the pandemic started.

This isn’t the last time you’ll be able to see fireworks in the valley – there’s a full list of Fourth of July events.

Prior to the concert and fireworks show, there were events, including “Party on the Plaza” at the Austintown Plaza, that began at 4 p.m., for those who wanted to attend in person. The schedule is listed below: