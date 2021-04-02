WATCH: Get a front-row seat to famous rock concerts at new Butler Art photo exhibit

WYTV News anchor/reporter Lindsey Watson talked with the man behind the camera, Larry Hulst

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown has a special photography exhibit opening next week.

It features photos from concerts of classic rock and blues performers going back to the early ’70s. Many were taken from the front row.

WYTV News anchor/reporter Lindsey Watson talked with the man behind the camera, Larry Hulst, about the exhibit, all the way from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

They discussed his love for photography, how the industry has changed over the years and, of course, his exhibit that’s coming to Youngstown.

“Front Row Center: Icons of Rock, Blues and Soul” opens next Tuesday, April 6 and runs through June 27 at the Butler on Wick Avenue.

