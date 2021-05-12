WATCH: Exclusive interview with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s VP about 2021 inductees

Some names include the Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Carole King, Tina Turner and Jay-Z

(WYTV) – This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class has the most diverse list of inductees in the history of the organization.

Some names include the Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Carole King, Tina Turner and Jay-Z.

WYTV anchor/reporter Lindsey Watson talked with the Hall of Fame’s vice president and senior curator Nwaka Onwusa about the class of 2021.

Onwusa discussed if she was surprised by any of the nominees and the fact that there is a large female presence on this year’s ballot, the most in the organization’s more than 30-year history.

Watch the video above for Watson and Onwusa’s full interview.

The induction ceremony takes place on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland.