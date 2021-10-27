Watch: Exciting preview of this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

(WYTV) – The biggest night in rock takes place in Cleveland this weekend!

The 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will welcome music’s legendary stars with a star-studded celebration.

It all takes place this Saturday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Wednesday evening, WYTV anchor/reporter Lindsey Watson talked with John Goehrke, director of fan engagement and onstage experience at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

They discussed the importance of this year’s induction ceremony.

“This one feels a little extra special, I think, because of what we’ve all gone through the last year and a half,” Goehrke said.

They also talked about this year’s very diverse class of inductees, which includes Warren native Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters, and the amazing list of presenters and performers, among other things.

Watch the video above for Watson and Goehrke’s exciting interview.