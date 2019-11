As you may remember, the top 10 feet of the blue spruce snapped off and crews had to reattach it

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – With the strong wind blowing Wednesday night, we went downtown to see how Youngstown’s Christmas tree was holding up.

As of about 5 p.m., it was leaning as the wind picked up.

As you may remember, the top 10 feet of the blue spruce snapped off as crews loaded it onto a trailer last week. It was brought downtown in two pieces.

Crews were able to reattach the top by carving into the wood.

We’ll keep checking to see if it survives this windy night.