Police tried to pull the 26-year-old over but he drove off, then ran away

(WYTV) – There is new video of a chase last weekend involving troopers.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 26-year-old Cortez Buggs led troopers on a chase Sunday on State Route 11 from Columbiana County into Mahoning County.

Police said they tried to pull Buggs over for reckless driving, but he took off.

They used stop sticks to get him to stop near the Western Reserve overpass.

Buggs then took off running, but was caught shortly after.